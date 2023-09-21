Latest Leeds United news and rumours as they prepare for their next Championship clash

Leeds United drew 0-0 away at Hull City on Wednesday night at the MKM Stadium. The Whites were reduced to 10 men in the second-half after defender Joe Rodon picked up a second yellow card.

Adama Traore then missed a big chance to win it for the Tigers near the end but saw his shot cannon back off the post from point-blank range. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding Daniel Farke’s side...

Defender wanted

Leeds defender Robin Koch is already being ‘considered’ for a permanent deal by current loan club Eintracht Frankfurt, according to a report by German news outlet Bild. The 27-year-old, who is a Germany international with eight caps under his belt to date, left Elland Road on a temporary basis following relegation to the Championship in the last campaign and made his return to the Bundesliga.

He moved to England back in 2020 from SC Freiburg and penned a four-year contract in Yorkshire. The centre-back then went on to make 77 appearances in all competitions before heading out the exit door and is now being eyed by Frankfurt for 2024 already after some impressive performances.

Striker admission

Striker Joel Piroe has made a positive impression since joining Leeds from Swansea City in the last transfer window. The Dutchman scored twice away at Millwall last weekend but was kept quiet by Hull’s defence last time out.

He has opened up about interest from other clubs in the summer, as per the official club social media account: “Well, I didn’t play really for the play-offs or directly for promotion and that’s one thing I needed to check off for myself, I think. Also being able to play a lot in the Premier League.