Leeds United boss Daniel Farke believes Joe Rodon’s first yellow card wasn’t even a foul, before his second half dismissal changed the game at Hull City.

The Whites would not have settled for a 0-0 draw and a point at the break having had the better of the first half and come closest to scoring. Georginio Rutter was denied by a fine save by Ryan Allsop after running clean through onto a Crysencio Summerville pass. The Dutchman himself brought two more stops from Allsop in a fine performance, having come on early for the injured Willy Gnonto.

After the break Leeds looked the likeliest to score until Rodon received his marching orders for a second yellow card. The centre-back was harshly cautioned in the first half for what referee Stephen Martin deemed a yellow-worthy foul, and then steamed into a tackle without getting the ball as Hull broke just after the hour mark.

The sending off changed the game and Leeds, though they had a couple more chances themselves, were fortunate not to go behind when Adama Traore hit the post instead of a gaping net as Hull broke through the visitors’ defence.

HARSH DECISION - Leeds United boss Daniel Farke felt Joe Rodon's first yellow card wasn't even a foul, before the defender picked up a second caution to get sent off at Hull City. Pic: Getty

In the end the point was what Leeds had to settle for and their first consecutive run of three clean sheets since their promotion season under Marcelo Bielsa.

Farke was unhappy with Rodon’s sending off but felt the defender will have to learn from it.

"Yes he is [unlucky to be sent off],” said Farke.

"Let's be honest. If you judge a game, that he's not allowed to finish feels harsh. When I judge how many technical fouls there were against Cree, it feels harsh. First half was never a yellow, it was not even a foul, no one can explain to me how it was a yellow. You have to deal a bit smarter with the situation, the duel in the second half. That's where we have to be a bit more self critical, it changed the momentum of the game.”

The result was not what Farke wanted, having felt certain at half-time that his side would go out and score an opener, but it is one he can accept after events of the second half.

“This is a really good side, a footballing side, if you had offered me a clean sheet I wouldn't have taken it because I always want three points but it was a good result in the end,” he said.

“After 65 minutes it was not the question, if was not if but when we go into the lead. We created so many good chances, two times Cree with top shooting positions, Rutter one on one, a situation after a corner, nearly two times handball, we had shooting position with Joel Piroe. Second half started the same, James great chance we should be putting away, Summerville with the rebound should be a goal. The goalkeeper had an outstanding performance.

"It’s football, a situation can change the momentum. The red card meant we couldn't press the tie any more, the opponent gets more confident, more brave, you have to sit deeper without so much possession. You have to dig in. We had the better chance with Rutter. But then they had a monster chance, normally it is a goal. In football you normally lose such a game and ask yourself how, so for that I would say it's definitely a good point in the circumstances. I'm pleased with the clean sheet and performance. We should be more clinical but I'm happy with what the lads did, the mentality, to dig in in the last minutes.”

Farke lost Willy Gnonto to a first half injury and can not yet say how serious it will be. The Italian attempted to run off the knock but had to come off early on.

"A knock on his foot, rolled his ankle a little,” said Farke.