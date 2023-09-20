Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Hull City 0 Leeds United 0: Injury blow, defender setback and missed sitter in Whites point

Leeds United were dealt a fresh injury blow and picked up their first red card of the season but ultimately left with a point through Wednesday night’s goalless draw at Championship hosts Hull City.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 20th Sep 2023, 21:54 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 22:03 BST
Leeds had nine attempts at goal in the first half compared to Hull's two but the Whites were unable to make a breakthrough as Tigers keeper Ryan Allsop made two particularly strong saves on his debut for the hosts.

The custodian first denied Georginio Rutter who was played clean through on goal by Crysencio Summerville who had been brought on in the 21st minute to replace the injured Willy Gnonto.

The lively Summerville was then denied himself by an outstanding save by Allsop to somehow keep out his stinging volley after a neat Rutter lay off.

OFF: Leeds United defender Joe Rodon, right, is given his marching orders at Hull City. Photo by Simon Marper/PA Wire.OFF: Leeds United defender Joe Rodon, right, is given his marching orders at Hull City. Photo by Simon Marper/PA Wire.
Leeds continued where they left off after the interval and immediately threatened as shots from both Summerville and Dan James were blocked.

Yet the Whites were dealt a hammer blow on the hour marker when Joe Rodon, who had already been booked, took out Aaron Connolly near the centre circle and was given his marching orders for a second booking.

Despite being a man down, Leeds continued to create chances but Hull missed an absolute sitter in the closing stages as substitute Adama Traore could only smash a shot against the post when presented with an open goal by Connolly’s pull back.

