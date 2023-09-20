Hull City boss Liam Rosenior was delighted with how his men competed against Leeds United's 'Premier League athletes' in the 0-0 draw at MKM Stadium.

The Tigers had keeper Ryan Allsop to thank for the game being goalless at the break as Leeds created the better chances. The visitors looked the likelier to score early on in the second half too before Joe Rodon's sending off changed the game and allowed Hull to eventually pile on the pressure.

Adama Traore had a glorious chance to win it for Hull and struck the post instead of the gaping net.

"So close to beating what is a very, very good team," said Rosenior, who felt Hull were the better side even prior to the red card.

"I felt first half they were the better team, no doubt about it, which happens in the Championship when you play a team of Leeds' quality. Second half we were the better team and I say that we were the better team in the 15 minutes before the red card. I felt we got to grips with our press and possession play. From the red onwards it was domination, which it should be. I thought it was two very good teams. I've got to give Daniel credit, his players were a credit to him in terms of how they defended with 10 men. But we kept pushing, knocking on the door and but for a miss from a yard out we go home very happy tonight."

Rosenior was particularly pleased with how Hull created momentum as the second half developed, in the knowledge of how deadly Leeds can be if they get a chance to break.

"[The chance] was coming - we built up so much pressure," he said.

"What you can't do against Leeds - Rutter is a Premier League athlete, Summerville is a Premier League athlete, Jaidon Anthony - they've got so much pace, they're so quick in transition so you can't throw the kitchen sink at it and go really direct. I saw Millwall go very direct and concede three goals in transition against them. You have to build some control in the game and I was really happy with the way the lads did that. The chance came, we just didn't take it."

BETTER SIDE - Liam Rosenior felt Hull City were better than Leeds United even before the Whites went down to 10 men with Joe Rodon's sending off. Pic: Getty

His opposite number bemoaned referee Stephen Martin's decision to give Rodon a yellow card for a first half challenge that Farke did not even see as a foul. Rosenior, without the benefit of a replay, relayed what he had been told about Rodon's second half tackle that led to the Welsh international's marching orders.

"I haven't seen the challenge back, I've been told it's a clear yellow and it could have been a red in itself," he said.

"I'm not saying it was because I haven't seen it back but if you've been booked already you can't make a challenge like that."

The Hull supremo admitted that his own first half yellow, for time wasting as Leeds attempted to take a quick free-kick, was wholly merited and stemmed from his worries about the away side's pace up front.

"To be fair, I deserved that," he said.