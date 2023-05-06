Leeds United suffered another setback in their survival bid on Saturday following a defeat to Manchester City.

Sam Allardyce was always going to have it tough in his first game, taking on the Premier League’s most in-form and dangerous outfit, and the Whites were put to the sword. With an ultra-tough run-in, Leeds are going to have to cause an upset somewhere if they want to beat the drop, but it was never likely to be at the Etihad Stadium, given City are chasing the title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Allardyce looks for ways to improve his side’s form, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Savage criticism

Robbie Savage has been speaking about the ‘carnage’ at Leeds witht he Whites now on their third manager for the season in Sam Allardyce.

“Leeds’ real problem is the disarray which led to them sending up a distress flare for Allardyce in the first place,” wrote Savage in the Daily Mirror. “Three managers in a season – Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and now Sam – is never a healthy sign.

“If I had to describe Leeds’ season in a single word, I think carnage just about covers it.”

James sale claim

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds have reportedly decided to sell Daniel James this summer amid the winger’s exile ahead of this season.

James played just one season after arriving on big-money, with Jesse Marsch deciding not to use the Welshman as part of his plans. The winger was sent on loan to Fulham, where he has featured semi-regularly. According to FBREF, Leeds are now open to offers for James this season, willing to sell regardless of their Premier League fate.