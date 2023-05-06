Leeds United have just four matches left to secure their Premier League survival. As they teeter above the bottom three on goal difference alone, they cannot afford a single mistake, or risk the drop to the Championship.

Sam Allardyce will take charge of his first match as manager of the Whites when they travel to the Etihad to take on title hopefuls Manchester City this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But whether Leeds suffer relegation or manage to stay afloat in the Premier League, focus will soon shift to the transfer window and any potential new incomings and outgoings. Here is a round up of the latest transfer news and rumours ahead of this summer.

Leeds in running for 13-assist midfielder who is leaving for free

Branco Van Den Boomen celebrates scoring a goal for Toulouse

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Dutch midfielder Branco van den Boomen has opted to leave Toulouse this summer upon the expiry of his contract. The 27-year-old decided not to renew his terms and has the pick of many potential clubs, including Leeds.

Van den Boomen has tallied six goals and 13 assists across all competitions this season and his performances have attracted interest from all across Europe. Aston Villa are also said to be keeping an eye on him, as well as Wolfsburg, Sevilla, Feyenoord, and Galatasaray.

Leeds interested in signing AC Milan forward on loan

Leeds United’s interest in Charles de Ketelaere has reportedly not ended and they “have come forward” to sign him this summer, if a loan option is available. That’s according to Le Soir, who claim that the Whites had been battling to sign the Belgian last summer but Milan pipped them to the post in a €32 million (£28m) deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

De Ketelaere has struggled to find his feet in Italy so far and a loan move could be a good option to allow him to regain confidence. However, Leeds face competition from Burnley and Atalanta, who are also interested in the 22-year-old’s services.

Likelihood of Dan James moving away has ‘enhanced’

An injury update on Fulham’s Andreas Pereira could lead to a permanent move away from Elland Road for Dan James. Football Insider have reported that the Cottagers are in talks with Leeds over signing the Welshman full-time, and now the chances of that happening have been ‘enhanced’ as Pereira is due to miss the rest of the season.