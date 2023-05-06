The 68-year-old takes charge of his first game as Whites boss this afternoon, facing the Premier League champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Allardyce has made the significant call to drop No. 1 Illan Meslier to the substitutes’ bench, replacing the Frenchman with Spanish goalkeeper Joel Robles. Adam Forshaw has also been recalled to the side for a rare start in order to bolster the midfield, while Patrick Bamford – whom Allardyce said in midweek he hopes can be on top form – retains his place in attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the game, Allardyce said: “Shocking the Premier League would be a point. If it was a win, it would be probably the biggest shock for many, many years in the game but we can only try and that's what we have to believe in.

Leeds United's English head coach Sam Allardyce looks on prior to the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)