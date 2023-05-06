Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Sam Allardyce reveals 'biggest shock' during Leeds United pre-match interview at Etihad Stadium

Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce believes if the team were to pull off an upset against Manchester City this afternoon, it would be the ‘biggest shock for many years in the game’

By Joe Donnohue
Published 6th May 2023, 14:45 BST- 1 min read

The 68-year-old takes charge of his first game as Whites boss this afternoon, facing the Premier League champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Allardyce has made the significant call to drop No. 1 Illan Meslier to the substitutes’ bench, replacing the Frenchman with Spanish goalkeeper Joel Robles. Adam Forshaw has also been recalled to the side for a rare start in order to bolster the midfield, while Patrick Bamford – whom Allardyce said in midweek he hopes can be on top form – retains his place in attack.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the game, Allardyce said: “Shocking the Premier League would be a point. If it was a win, it would be probably the biggest shock for many, many years in the game but we can only try and that's what we have to believe in.

Leeds United's English head coach Sam Allardyce looks on prior to the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)Leeds United's English head coach Sam Allardyce looks on prior to the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)
"We have to believe we can but I'm very interested in the first ten minutes because the first ten minutes is going to tell me an awful lot about how we are going to be today. And if that's a positive start then I feel a little bit more comfortable. The last thing we'll want to do is concede a goal, any period but particularly in the first 10 minutes,” the Leeds boss added.

