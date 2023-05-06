KEITH INGHAM

As the last punters have started to leave there is one left at the table. He’s played and lost all but his last chips but he’s determined to have one last go at winning.

The owner of Leeds is that man and his money is going on a number he’s never really fancied but has heard it’s had luck in the past. Step forward Big Sam!Not many would have thought that promotion with Marcelo Bielsa could end with a possible relegation with a man that has had more clubs than the proverbial golf trolley.You know what you are getting, no nonsense and, hopefully, a tighter defence than of late.

Gracia and Orta have departed, while Big Sam arrives to lift an ailing Leeds United squad (Photo by STEVE BARDENS/AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most of the senior players will know his ‘style’ so, for them, it might be easier than the rest of the squad. Something had to change as April has been an absolute disaster, results wise.I feel for Javi Gracia but he had to go. There’s also rumours of unrest in the squad so maybe, just maybe, Sam can bring them together.Sam’s first game is Manchester City. Hard task, but sometimes miracles happen, they have before.Goodbye Victor Orta. Your signings weren’t all brilliant but you did bring us a certain Argentinian, so thanks for that. Good luck Sam, you are going to need it.Prediction: Manchester City 5 Leeds United 0.

NEIL GREWER

What an eventful week it has been – but, supporting Leeds, this comes as no surprise.

I said in the review of the last game that something had to change – and it has with the appointment of Big Sam.Leeds are hoping for Sam to have the same impact another “more experienced” manager had at Crystal Palace when parachuted in to arrest a decline – half the impact would be good.I think we need four points to survive and expect the last two games to be the best options.Happy to forget attractive football in return for goals and points.I am sure we will see a difference under Big Sam but I do not expect any change to recent results on Saturday as there is insufficient time to have any impact against the best team in the country.Damage limitation will be the aim along with a hope that teams immediately below us do not pick up any points.I'm hoping for an awful game and a marginal defeat, but that is hope only!Prediction: Manchester City 3 Leeds United 0.

ANDY RHODES

When you’re knee deep in a relegation fight things are rarely quiet. However, this has been some week, even by my Leeds United’s standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the defeat to Bournemouth, it was clear that things had to change and, even though it may already be too late, United have turned to an experienced head in Sam Allardyce.Although he won’t have been everyone’s first choice, if anyone has the pedigree to salvage the club’s season, it’s him.He couldn’t have asked for a tougher start, though, and many fans will only expect one result at the Etihad tomorrow. Big Sam identified Leeds’ defence as being the biggest problem this week so how they cope with the likes of Erling Haaland remains to be seen.West Ham were resolute against the league leaders in midweek but, ultimately, conceded three. The Hammers may have given Allardyce a potential blueprint for tomorrow’s game.There may not be a new manager bounce tomorrow but it will be the three following games that define United’s run-in. A result in east Manchester would be a minor miracle.

Prediction: Manchester City 4 Leeds United 0.

DAVID WATKINS

So, Leeds have played their final card and brought in Fireman Sam to try to salvage their season with just four games left to go.

It all feels a little bit late but if anyone can, Sam can!Having to face Manchester City in his first game could hardly have been the sort of challenge he would have chosen but, if there are any positives, then it should not get any more difficult after this one and it may be an ideal opportunity for him to see who he can rely on when the chips are really down.Maybe that will give him something to use in the following three games.City are doing what City always do. They have struck their most devastating form at exactly the right moment when others around them have begun to run out of steam.The one hope for Leeds is that City, still involved in the FA Cup and the Champions League as well as the Premier League title, might feel the need to rest a few players, having been in action as recently as Wednesday night.We can but hope!Prediction: Manchester City 3 Leeds United 1.

MIKE GILL

After ignoring all the 'when the fun stops stop' warnings, the incurable gamblers of the Leeds ownership now find themselves in the Last Chance Saloon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad