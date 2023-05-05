Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Manchester City v Leeds United live: Updates and analysis from the Etihad with four changes, TV details

Leeds United visit title favourites Manchester City today for the first of four games under new boss Sam Allardyce in the club’s desperate scrap for Premier League safety.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 6th May 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 14:46 BST

Here, we will bring you all of the developments from the Etihad Stadium upon arrival in Manchester, starting with pre-match build-up and confirmed line ups before match updates and analysis.

ULTIMATE TEST: As Leeds United take on long odds-on title favourites Manchester City at the Etihad in new Whites boss Sam Allardyce's first game in charge.ULTIMATE TEST: As Leeds United take on long odds-on title favourites Manchester City at the Etihad in new Whites boss Sam Allardyce's first game in charge.
16:03 BST

Back underway

46: De Bruyne with the restart

16:02 BST

Players back out

No changes

15:47 BST

Half time

15:47 BST

CHANCE

45 + 2: Wober header clear but only to Foden who lashes a volley over

15:46 BST

Gnonto booked

45 + 2: Slipped and then caught Mahrez on the right. One last cross to surive here

15:45 BST

Two minutes added time

45: City still probing away

15:44 BST

More City pressure

44: Foden cross from the left cleared behind for a corner, brilliant skill by De Bruyne on the counter before that

15:42 BST

Dreadful free kick

43: From Roca, angle all wrong, behind for a goal kick after a foul on Roca in the middle of the park, ref could have played advantage as Gnonto was away versus Akanji

15:40 BST

Harrison and Gnonto

41: Have swapped sides but it’s making no difference. Robles kicks are going straight to City players

15:38 BST

Rasmus in a pickle

39: Swipes at thin air trying to clear a cross, eventually gets it behind for a corner which Leeds survive

