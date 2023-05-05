Manchester City v Leeds United live: Updates and analysis from the Etihad with four changes, TV details
Leeds United visit title favourites Manchester City today for the first of four games under new boss Sam Allardyce in the club’s desperate scrap for Premier League safety.
Here, we will bring you all of the developments from the Etihad Stadium upon arrival in Manchester, starting with pre-match build-up and confirmed line ups before match updates and analysis.
Manchester City v Leeds United live
Back underway
46: De Bruyne with the restart
Players back out
No changes
Half time
CHANCE
45 + 2: Wober header clear but only to Foden who lashes a volley over
Gnonto booked
45 + 2: Slipped and then caught Mahrez on the right. One last cross to surive here
Two minutes added time
45: City still probing away
More City pressure
44: Foden cross from the left cleared behind for a corner, brilliant skill by De Bruyne on the counter before that
Dreadful free kick
43: From Roca, angle all wrong, behind for a goal kick after a foul on Roca in the middle of the park, ref could have played advantage as Gnonto was away versus Akanji
Harrison and Gnonto
41: Have swapped sides but it’s making no difference. Robles kicks are going straight to City players
Rasmus in a pickle
39: Swipes at thin air trying to clear a cross, eventually gets it behind for a corner which Leeds survive