Leeds United make major call on future of £25m star amid Premier League interest

Leeds United are said to have made a major call over the future of one key player ahead of the January transfer window.

Leeds United have reportedly placed a £25m valuation on in-form forward Crysencio Summerville - but have no plans to sell the Netherlands Under-21 star during the January transfer window.

Summerville moved to Elland Road in a cut-price £1.3m move from Feyenoord in September 2020 and made his debut as a substitute in a 1-1 draw at Newcastle United just over 12 months later. A first goal arrived in October 2022 when the winger netted in a 3-2 defeat against Fulham - but his next strike would write him into Whites folklore as he grabbed the winning goal in a long-awaited win at Liverpool.

However, Summerville struggled to retain a regular place in a struggling Leeds side throughout the second half of last season and was an unused substitute when relegation into the Championship was confirmed by a 4-1 home defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of the campaign.

Summerville was handed a start by new manager Daniel Farke on the opening day of the current season and rewarded the Whites boss with a goal and an assist in a 2-2 home draw against Cardiff City. That set the tone for what has been an impressive run of form from the winger as he has scored six goals and provided four assists in 13 games in all competitions as his side challenge for an immediate return to the top tier.

Speaking ahead of Friday’s 1-0 win at Leicester, Whites boss Farke heaped praise on Summerville and revealed what had inspired his fine form during the campaign.

He said: “I think especially in terms of end products. He has improved a lot in comparison to the start of the season.

“I think he was more or less in many, many games already playing on the top level but what is necessary also for a young player to develop into a direction - that you add goals and assists to your tally. He becomes more comfortable in these terms.

“Also due to hard work at Thorp Arch on the training ground because we’re always bringing him into a situation where he has to finish, to find the finishing pass and the pressure and he’s definitely on a good way but it’s about consistency. Quality is to deliver over a long term period. So really good week, especially in this terms of end products. But come on keep going also in the upcoming games.”