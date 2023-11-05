Leicester City star makes Leeds United admission but cites 'different' outcome theory

A Leicester City star has served up praise for Leeds United but with a "different game" theory on the back of Friday night's 1-0 defeat at the King Power.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Championship leaders Leicester approached Friday's contest having won 13 of their 14 league games so far this season and holding a 14-point advantage ahead of the third-placed Whites. Leeds, though, impressed throughout en route to recording a 1-0 victory, after which Foxes defender Ricardo Pereira made an admission about United's transitions as he saluted Daniel Farke's "very good players".

Pereira, though, still felt that his side produced a decent display and cited how the outcome could have been different but for Illan Mesler's outstanding save to deny Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in second half stoppage time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We’re disappointed," said Pereira to Leicester City's official club website. "I think we played well. We knew they were good in transitions. I think we dealt well with that but that’s football, sometimes it happens. There were a lot of good things in the game, but we’re disappointed with the result. If [Dewsbury-Hall’s chance] goes in, it’s a different game, but the ‘keeper made a very good save. We had some chances, but this happens."

WHITES ADMISSION: From Leicester City defender Ricardo Pereira, right, pictured challenging Leeds United's Georginio Rutter in Friday night's Championship clash at the King Power. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Pereira, a Portugal international, added: "It was a good game, they have very good players. It was difficult to find space. We tried to keep the ball as much as we could, to control the game and the transitions, to not give them chances to play because if we give them space to play, they’re very good players.