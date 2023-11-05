Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Leicester City star makes Leeds United admission but cites 'different' outcome theory

A Leicester City star has served up praise for Leeds United but with a "different game" theory on the back of Friday night's 1-0 defeat at the King Power.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 5th Nov 2023, 07:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Championship leaders Leicester approached Friday's contest having won 13 of their 14 league games so far this season and holding a 14-point advantage ahead of the third-placed Whites. Leeds, though, impressed throughout en route to recording a 1-0 victory, after which Foxes defender Ricardo Pereira made an admission about United's transitions as he saluted Daniel Farke's "very good players".

Pereira, though, still felt that his side produced a decent display and cited how the outcome could have been different but for Illan Mesler's outstanding save to deny Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in second half stoppage time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We’re disappointed," said Pereira to Leicester City's official club website. "I think we played well. We knew they were good in transitions. I think we dealt well with that but that’s football, sometimes it happens. There were a lot of good things in the game, but we’re disappointed with the result. If [Dewsbury-Hall’s chance] goes in, it’s a different game, but the ‘keeper made a very good save. We had some chances, but this happens."

Most Popular
WHITES ADMISSION: From Leicester City defender Ricardo Pereira, right, pictured challenging Leeds United's Georginio Rutter in Friday night's Championship clash at the King Power. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.WHITES ADMISSION: From Leicester City defender Ricardo Pereira, right, pictured challenging Leeds United's Georginio Rutter in Friday night's Championship clash at the King Power. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.
WHITES ADMISSION: From Leicester City defender Ricardo Pereira, right, pictured challenging Leeds United's Georginio Rutter in Friday night's Championship clash at the King Power. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Pereira, a Portugal international, added: "It was a good game, they have very good players. It was difficult to find space. We tried to keep the ball as much as we could, to control the game and the transitions, to not give them chances to play because if we give them space to play, they’re very good players.

"We knew, if we played their game on the transition, it would be tough for us because we could not control the game. We were patient. We’ll analyse the game. Even when we win, we’ll analyse to see the things we could improve, the things we didn’t do as well as we wanted. This game will be the same. Of course, the disappointment will be there because it wasn’t the result we wanted, but we keep going. It’s a long run and there’s a lot of games to go."

Related topics:Leicester CityLeedsFoxesDaniel Farke