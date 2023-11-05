Leeds United's Championship rivals set to appoint ex-Chelsea and former-Mourinho aid as new boss
One of Leeds United’s Championship rivals are set to appoint a current England youth coach and ex-Jose Mourinho aid as their new boss.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Millwall have been on the hunt for a new manager since parting ways with Gary Rowett last month and the Lions are expected to name current England under-20s coach Joe Edwards as their new boss. Edwards, 37, had previously been part of Chelsea’s coaching set up and worked under Mourinho, Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel at a club who released him as a youngster aged 16.
Millwall currently sit 18th in the table and the Lions are expected to appoint Edwards on either Monday or Tuesday, as per a report from London News Online.