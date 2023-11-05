Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United's Championship rivals set to appoint ex-Chelsea and former-Mourinho aid as new boss

One of Leeds United’s Championship rivals are set to appoint a current England youth coach and ex-Jose Mourinho aid as their new boss.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 5th Nov 2023, 13:59 GMT
Updated 5th Nov 2023, 14:04 GMT
Millwall have been on the hunt for a new manager since parting ways with Gary Rowett last month and the Lions are expected to name current England under-20s coach Joe Edwards as their new boss. Edwards, 37, had previously been part of Chelsea’s coaching set up and worked under Mourinho, Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel at a club who released him as a youngster aged 16.

Millwall currently sit 18th in the table and the Lions are expected to appoint Edwards on either Monday or Tuesday, as per a report from London News Online.

