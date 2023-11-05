There are a number of former Premier League and Championship stars still looking for a club as Leeds United begin planning for the January transfer window.

Leeds United are reaping the benefits of a successful first transfer window under the management of Daniel Farke and the ownership of the 49ers Enterprises.

The former Norwich City boss reinvigorated a Whites squad reeling from relegation from the Premier League by making some shrewd additions ahead of his first season in charge at Elland Road. The likes of Chelsea midfielder Ethan Ampadu, Swansea City striker Joel Piroe and Rangers star Glen Kamara have all made a significant impact since joining the club during the summer.

Friday night’s impressive 1-0 win at Championship title favourites Leicester City gave another boost to the good feeling around the Whites ranks and there are genuine hopes an immediate return to the Premier League can be secured over the remainder of the season.