15 free agents available to Leeds United including former Newcastle, Everton and Aston Villa stars - gallery

There are a number of former Premier League and Championship stars still looking for a club as Leeds United begin planning for the January transfer window.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 5th Nov 2023, 15:16 GMT

Leeds United are reaping the benefits of a successful first transfer window under the management of Daniel Farke and the ownership of the 49ers Enterprises.

The former Norwich City boss reinvigorated a Whites squad reeling from relegation from the Premier League by making some shrewd additions ahead of his first season in charge at Elland Road. The likes of Chelsea midfielder Ethan Ampadu, Swansea City striker Joel Piroe and Rangers star Glen Kamara have all made a significant impact since joining the club during the summer.

Friday night’s impressive 1-0 win at Championship title favourites Leicester City gave another boost to the good feeling around the Whites ranks and there are genuine hopes an immediate return to the Premier League can be secured over the remainder of the season.

The Leeds board may well look to the January transfer window to further strengthen the ranks - but there are a number of free agents that are available to sign before the new year arrives.

Last club: Nottingham Forest

1. Andre Ayew

Last club: Nottingham Forest Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Last club: Brentford

2. Tarique Fosu

Last club: Brentford Photo: Getty Images

Last club: Luton Town

3. Luke Freeman

Last club: Luton Town Photo: Getty Images

Last club: Aston Villa

4. Jed Steer

Last club: Aston Villa Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Last club: Burnley

5. Matthew Lowton

Last club: Burnley Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Last club: Nottingham Forest

6. Lyle Taylor

Last club: Nottingham Forest Photo: Getty Images

