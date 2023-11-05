Leeds United were presented with a Friday night trip to Championship leaders Leicester City – and the club’s fans enjoyed a brilliant start to their weekend.

Leeds squandered a glorious chance to go ahead in the third minute through Joel Piroe but the Whites would not be denied and bagged the only goal of the game through Georginio Rutter just before the hour mark, sparking wild celebrations in the away end.

But the Whites then needed a wondersave from ‘keeper Illan Meslier deep into second-half stoppage time to keep out a header from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and ensure that all three points were taken back to West Yorkshire.

YEP photographer Bruce Rollinson was there at the King Power Stadium and here are 37 superb photos of United’s fans, players, boss and a famous face enjoying the 1-0 success against the Foxes plus a few action snaps of the game’s main events via Rollinson, Getty Images and PA.

1 . Leicester City v Leeds United Leicester City v Leeds United Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

2 . Leicester City v Leeds United Leicester City v Leeds United Photo: Nick Potts Photo Sales

3 . Leicester City v Leeds United Leicester City v Leeds United Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

4 . Leicester City v Leeds United Leicester City v Leeds United Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

5 . Leicester City v Leeds United Leicester City v Leeds United Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales