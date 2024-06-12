Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines with just two days until the summer transfer window opens.

There are less than 48 hours until the summer transfer window opens for business and Leeds United are among many clubs finalising plans for a busy few months. Those in charge at Elland Road have already made one major decision, with the Yorkshire Evening Post reporting on Monday that loan exit Brenden Aaronson will return to West Yorkshire and help with next season’s Championship promotion push.

Leeds will need to sell one or two key players in order to remain compliant with profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) - a point chairman Paraag Marathe has already stressed - but Farke will also be keen to bring talent in as he prepares for another long and testing promotion push. It's set to be another busy summer at Elland Road and the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Gilchrist approach

Leeds are one of three Championship sides to have reportedly expressed their interest in Chelsea star Alfie Gilchrist. Journalist Ben Jacobs reports that the Whites, along with Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End, have made ‘formative approaches’ to take the 20-year-old on loan for next season.

Gilchrist broke into the Chelsea first-team last season and made 17 appearances across all competitions under Mauricio Pochettino, albeit only five came from the start with the 20-year-old thought to be keen on finding regular football elsewhere for a year. Jacobs adds that the versatile defender, who can play centre-back or full-back, would be ‘open’ to joining Leeds in particular and helping in their fight for promotion under Farke, should he be deemed surplus to requirements by new head coach Enzo Maresca.

Leeds will make defensive reinforcements a priority this summer, with on-loan pair Joe Rodon and Connor Roberts returning to Tottenham and Burnley respectively, while Charlie Cresswell could leave amid growing frustration over a lack of minutes. Archie Gray spent much of last season at right-back but will want to continue developing in his more natural midfield role if he remains at Elland Road.

Llorente exit talks

Diego Llorente’s agent is thought to have met with Roma club chiefs recently to discuss the potential of a permanent move. Italian outlet Quotidiano Sport reports that after talks with club sporting director, Florent Ghisolfi, Llorente is expected to leave Leeds permanently with ‘white smoke’ predicted in the coming weeks.

Llorente has been with Roma for the past 18 months, having initially joined on a half-season loan in January 2023 before extending his stay for a further year last summer. After a stuttering start, the Spanish international has become a regular fixture and impressed new manager Daniele De Rossi, who is keen to see the loan made permanent.