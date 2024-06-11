Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines with just days until the summer transfer window opens.

All focus at Leeds United is now on the summer transfer window as Daniel Farke looks to prepare for a second Championship promotion push. The Whites suffered play-off heartbreak after losing 1-0 to Southampton at Wembley last month but the optimists can now look forward to another exciting challenge, rather than a miserable relegation scrap.

Chairman Paraag Marathe has already admitted there will be some tough decisions to make as Leeds work to keep in line with profitability and sustainability rules (PSR), and one or two key exits are expected. But Farke will also be keen to strengthen, with incoming transfer business likely. With all that in mind, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest transfer stories surrounding the club.

Summerville stance

Crysencio Summerville reportedly has no plans to force his way out of Elland Road despite intensifying interest from clubs in the Premier League and across Europe. TEAMtalk reports that the 22-year-old remains happy at Leeds and while an exit does remain a possibility, a fallout between club and player is unlikely.

Summerville has just enjoyed his best-ever individual season at Leeds, with 20 goals and nine assists enough to earn him the Championship’s Player of the Season award. But the failure to win promotion has left the club vulnerable to interest that has arisen from that form, with Chelsea and Liverpool known admirers, while the report also names Fulham and Brighton as potential suitors.

Brighton are thought to have emerged in recent weeks with the belief being they can offer a clear path to regular first-team football, before potentially selling on to a top-six club if Summerville continues to improve so rapidly. There is no suggestion of how much the Seagulls may be willing to pay, but previous reports have valued the Dutchman between £25-35million.

Winger eyed

With the future of Summerville still unclear, Leeds might be minded to plan for potential replacements and reports have now linked them with interest in Excelsior’s Couhaib Driouech. Dutch outlet Voetbal Zone names Farke’s side as potential rivals to PSV Eindhoven and Sevilla for the Moroccan winger.

Driouech was a rare shining light in an otherwise miserable 2023/24 campaign which ended in relegation for Excelsior, registering six goals and six assists in 26 league appearances. The 22-year-old did all he could to keep his side up in the relegation play-offs, but despite a further two goals and two assists in four games was unable to do so.