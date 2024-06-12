Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior has reportedly turned down the chance to manage Leeds United's Championship rivals Sunderland.

Rosenior was sacked by the Humberside club at the end of last season despite leading the Tigers to a 70-point finish just outside the Championship play-offs.

Highly-rated in coaching circles, it has not taken long for the ex-Brighton and Hove Albion full-back to attract interest from the likes of Burnley and Sunderland, both of whom are searching for a new head coach ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Sunderland's protracted hunt for a new manager has seen them turned down by young Englishman Will Still, who has made his name at Stade Reims in France. The 31-year-old opted to take the vacant Racing Club de Lens job in Ligue 1, with whom he will compete in the UEFA Europa Conference League next season.

Rosenior then emerged as a lead candidate for the Black Cats but recent reports indicate the 39-year-old has turned down a second interview, instead preferring a move to Turf Moor, where Vincent Kompany has recently departed for German giants Bayern Munich.

Queens Park Rangers head coach Marti Cifuentes is another name that has been bandied about for the Sunderland job, although the R's are unlikely to part with the Spaniard willingly.