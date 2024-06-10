Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are set to make Brenden Aaronson part of Daniel Farke's Championship squad for the 2024/25 promotion bid.

The American was one of the first to exercise a loan release clause in his contract after a disastrous first season at Elland Road ended in relegation. Leeds, then under the majority control of Andrea Radrizzani and with Victor Orta running the football department, included such clauses in the contracts of several players to give them an option to leave and play elsewhere rather than taking significant pay cuts in the event of a drop out of the Premier League. And though Aaronson departed to join Union Berlin in the Bundesliga five days after Farke's arrival at Leeds last summer, the deal had been struck before the German's appointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaronson had struggled to contribute the necessary end product in a difficult first campaign in English football, following a £25m move from RB Salzburg that was agreed during Marcelo Bielsa's tenure but completed in May 2022 when Jesse Marsch was in charge.The US Men's National Team representative scored once and added three assists and though he retained the backing of Marsch, faced criticism over his ability to adapt to the physicality of the English top flight.

In Germany last season the Leeds man started 14 times in the Bundesliga as a second successive relegation scrap engulfed him, but he and Union Berlin were able to retain their top league status. Aaronson's two goals and pair of assists all came in the second half of the season as Die Eisernen finished ahead of 17th place and the relegation play-off by virtue of goal difference.

Having spent a season away from Elland Road, Aaronson engaged in talks with Leeds and Farke that club sources say went positively, leading to a decision to bring him back into the fold. The YEP understands Aaronson had the option to return to Union Berlin and there was interest from elsewhere but his preference was to come back to Leeds to be part of the promotion effort. Leeds believe that the 23-year-old could be a considerable asset in the Championship, particularly in an area of the pitch that lacked depth last term. Georginio Rutter eventually made the number 10 position his own, but the Frenchman struggled to maintain consistency after a March international break hernia operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The elephant in the room, of course, is Aaronson's initial decision to leave the club upon relegation, rather than staying to put it right but Leeds believe the precedent set by Willy Gnonto will stand in the American's favour. Gnonto, who did not have a release clause in his contract, attempted to leave the club via a transfer request and was stood down from first team involvement at the start of the campaign before fighting his way back into Farke's plans and fan affections, becoming more influential as the season went on. Should Aaronson follow in Gnonto's footsteps and prove his ability on the pitch in the second tier, Leeds believe there is a way back with supporters. Though Farke went on record to suggest bringing back a player who did not want to be at the club could be likened to warming up leftover food, he was also clear that second chances are possible.