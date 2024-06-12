Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United will see the defender officially leave permanently this summer.

Former Leeds United defender Robin Koch is counting down the days until this summer’s European Championships, insisting hosts and his home nation Germany have the quality to go all the way.

Koch was a somewhat surprising addition to the 26-man German squad, having been picked ahead of Champions League finalist and experienced Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels. The 27-year-old joined up with his compatriots earlier this month and came off the bench to feature in one of their two warm-up friendlies - a 0-0 draw against Ukraine.

Manager Julian Nagelsmann’s decision to call Koch up was just rewards for an impressive season on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt, with the centre-back registering 41 appearances across all competitions, even captaining his side three times across Bundesliga and Europa League fixtures. He will likely play a back-up role to Antonio Rudiger and Jonathan Tah but hopes to realise a childhood dream by representing his country at a major tournament, which kicks off when Germany face Scotland on Friday.

“One of the biggest dreams as a kid is playing in such a tournament at home,” Koch told Sky Sports of the impending European Championships. “I think everyone is excited to play and I think the whole country is waiting for this tournament. After the last tournament [a group stage exit in the 2022 World Cup], I think it's a big chance to show again that we are a big country in football. We have enough quality in the team, especially in Germany with homegrown players. It's a big chance for the team and the whole country.”

Nagelsmann’s decision to pick Koch over Hummels was seen as an incredibly bold move, given the latter’s vast experience in major tournaments including the recent Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid at Wembley. But it is also seen as typical of a coach looking to oversee a transitional period in which the likes of Hummels, Toni Kroos and Thomas Muller are succeeded.

“Obviously he's a really good coach,” Koch added of Nagelsmann. “He’s also quite young so I think he understands us players really well. With the national team, you don't have a lot of time to work so you have to be clear in your vision and how you want to play and get it across to the players.”

Koch has already committed his long-term future to Frankfurt, having signed a three-year contract with the Bundesliga outfit in January, which becomes officially active once his Leeds deal expires this summer. The centre-back will be playing continental football again next season, helping his side to qualify for the Europa League once again.