Leeds United are getting sharper as they continue to prepare for their season-opener with Cardiff City.

The Whites defeated Premier League club Nottingham Forest in their latest pre-season friendly on Thursday night, and Daniel Farke will have been pleased with what he saw. Only Hearts remain ahead of that big first game next weekend, but ahead of then, the Whites will want to land a couple more incomings as Farke continues to mould his new squad.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Holgate interest

Leeds are said to be interested in a loan deal for an Everton star.

According to Football Insider, the Whites have enquired about the possibility of signing Mason Holgate on a season-long loan. Holgate is now 26 years of age, and he may find himself with reduced opportunities this coming season. The report claims Leeds, Sheffield United and Southampton have both made enquiries about a loan deal.

Holgate was left out of Everton’s training camp and looks very likely to depart in some sort of deal before the end of the summer transfer window.

Monteiro interest

Leeds have recieved plenty of interest in their players this season, but it has largely been the high-profile stars.

According to reports in Italy, one of the Whites’ youngsters is attracting interest, and from a familiar face. According to Club Doria 46, Sampdoria, who are now owned by former Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani, are interested in a deal to sign Diogo Monteiro.