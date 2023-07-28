An even first half gave way to Whites dominance after the break, Leeds’ substitutes in particular taking the game to Steve Cooper’s Premier League side. There was a goal for Patrick Bamford against his former side and the second came from Ian Poveda, whose cameo was the highlight of the evening.

Here’s the YEP take on the penultimate run-out of the summer before the Championship opener against Cardiff City.

Good day

Ian Poveda

Take a bow young man, just don’t let it go to your head. This was exactly what Leeds have wanted to see from Poveda. The substitute got at players, beat them, delivered dangerous crosses and posed a serious goal threat. His shot hitting the net was a deserved exclamation mark on an electric cameo. Bielsa once spoke of Poveda having physical resources that he had not previously identified in a player and yet things have not yet worked out for the former Manchester City youngster at Elland Road. Perhaps this is the shot in the arm his Leeds career needed. It just has to be followed up with more of the same on a frequent basis. Consistency is the target now.

Ethan Ampadu

A midfielder in cruise control. In his two friendly appearances so far Ampadu has shown why Leeds recruitment staff had him top of their list for a midfield slot, going into the summer window. His composure on the ball will be key and the more he plays under Farke the better he will be able to dictate play from deep. He got forward well too and joined in attacks. This was a solid box-to-box display.

GOOD DAY - Leeds United's £7m signing from Chelsea, Ethan Ampadu, has impressed in his two friendly appearances thus far. Pic: Getty

Patrick Bamford

This was not a vintage or prime Bamford display by any means but strikers love scoring goals and he took his ever so well. Scoring against his boyhood side, having taken some oddly visceral abuse from Forest fans during the evening, must have felt good. The fingers to the ears celebration was risky, given the delicacy of his relationship with sections of the Leeds fanbase, but those in the away end appeared to enjoy it and regardless of who it was aimed at, if he’s scoring goals then he won’t be hearing much from his critics. His name ringing out in the wake of the goal showed what the match-going fans think of him.

Bad day

Lewis Bate

The midfielder hasn’t managed to get on the pitch for the last two friendlies in order to impress upon Farke the contribution he could make this season. And if he doesn’t feature on Sunday against Hearts it will look for all the world like the youngster isn’t as close to the first team picture as he might have hoped when he returned from loan in the summer.

Joe Gelhardt

It just wasn’t happening for Gelhardt against Forest. The forward is desperate to make an impression and aside from a few flashes of his ability on the ball, his impact has not been to the level he would want to show.

Off-camera moments

Georginio Rutter taking a selfie with Leo Hjelde and Illan Meslier as they took a look at the pitch upon their arrival. Ian Poveda had a lengthy catch up with Jonathan Panzo. Although Poveda’s time at Chelsea finished in 2010, the year Panzo joined, the pair have played for England youth teams and the Forest man once described his Leeds pal as the most skilful player he’s played with.

Elsewhere on the pitch Ethan Ampadu had a chat with his Welsh international team-mate Neco Williams, while Willy Gnonto was among those on autograph duty again.

Recently appointed technical director Gretar Steinsson made sure to speak to Leeds staff members in the main stand as he made his way up from pitchside, stopping off for a chat with members of the media department. CEO Angus Kinnear, meanwhile, arrived at the ground with special guests he had rescued from the roadside after a Leeds supporters coach broke down. Kinnear quipped that he’d received plenty of feedback from his passengers.

When the match kicked off, in between the bouts of singing from the two sets of fans, Charlie Cresswell’s voice was one of the loudest in the ground. The youngster was not shy in issuing orders to more senior team-mates and attempted to organise and cajole. Sam Byram was also vocal, ensuring Liam Cooper knew that Patrick Bamford was on for a ball over the top.

Cooper picked up a war wound in the opening minutes and had to scoop water off the surface to wash blood from it. Later in the half he had the chance to change shirt and get the nick, on his forearm, wrapped up by medical staff.

At half-time Luke Ayling and Luis Sinisterra were withdrawn and the latter were called out for a warm down and some running during the interval but Sinisterra was excused after he spoke to fitness coach Chris Domogalla and made his escape back inside.