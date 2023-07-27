Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Nottingham Forest as pair score 8/10
Leeds were denied by the frame of the goal in just the second minute as a Luis Sinisterra strike cannoned back off the foot of the post and the first half instead ended goalless. But the Whites dominated after the break and finally went ahead in the 66th minute when Patrick Bamford cashed in on an awful back pass before applying a cool finish to put Daniel Farke’s side infront.
The Whites continued to create chances and bagged the second goal that their performance deserved in the 85th minute when second half substitute Ian Poveda fired home a low finish from the edge of the box after good work from Archie Gray and Georginio Rutter, the latter having replaced Bamford upfront.
Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from an impressive win against Steve Cooper’s Premier League side.