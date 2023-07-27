Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Nottingham Forest as pair score 8/10

Leeds United continued their build-up towards the new Championship season with Thursday evening’s 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest at Burton Albion – but how did we rate the performances?
By Graham Smyth
Published 27th Jul 2023, 22:02 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 22:15 BST

Leeds were denied by the frame of the goal in just the second minute as a Luis Sinisterra strike cannoned back off the foot of the post and the first half instead ended goalless. But the Whites dominated after the break and finally went ahead in the 66th minute when Patrick Bamford cashed in on an awful back pass before applying a cool finish to put Daniel Farke’s side infront.

The Whites continued to create chances and bagged the second goal that their performance deserved in the 85th minute when second half substitute Ian Poveda fired home a low finish from the edge of the box after good work from Archie Gray and Georginio Rutter, the latter having replaced Bamford upfront.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from an impressive win against Steve Cooper’s Premier League side.

7 - Wasn't tested, had no real saves to make and just had to catch a few crosses.

1. Illan Meslier

7 - Wasn't tested, had no real saves to make and just had to catch a few crosses. Photo: Stu Forster

7 - Defensively solid, got forward when he could but chances to join in attacks were few.

2. Luke Ayling

7 - Defensively solid, got forward when he could but chances to join in attacks were few. Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY

7 - Steady, wanted to get on the ball. Very vocal. Some strong defending, went to ground riskily once.

3. Charlie Cresswell

7 - Steady, wanted to get on the ball. Very vocal. Some strong defending, went to ground riskily once. Photo: Alex Davidson

6 - Some wayward passing but he was good defensively, doing well in the air and mopping up.

4. Liam Cooper

6 - Some wayward passing but he was good defensively, doing well in the air and mopping up. Photo: Matthew Peters

