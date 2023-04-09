News you can trust since 1890
Latest Leeds United transfer news and rumours as they prepare for their upcoming game

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 9th Apr 2023, 11:18 BST

Leeds United are back in action on Sunday afternoon at home to Crystal Palace. The Whites are currently two points above the drop zone in the Premier League.

They won 2-1 at home to Nottingham Forest last time out. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...

Double deal eyed

Leeds are reportedly ‘looking’ to make Weston McKennie’s loan move from Juventus permanent and sign Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres if they stay up in the top flight this season, as per a report by Italian news outlet CalcioMercato. Javi Gracia’s side remain embroiled in a relegation fight at the moment.

McKennie, who is a USA international, made the temporary switch to Yorkshire during the January transfer window. Gyokeres, on the other hand, has been a standout player in the Championship over recent years and is expected to be a man in-demand.

Former winger wanted

Crystal Palace are being linked with a swoop for former Leeds winger Jack Clarke, according to a report by The Sun. The Eagles are said to have identified the Sunderland man as a potential replacement for Wilfried Zaha, who is out of contract at the end of this term and is due to become a free agent.

Clarke rose up through the academy ranks at Thorp Arch and broke into the first-team under ex-manager Marcelo Bielsa before leaving for Tottenham Hotspur. He scored for his current club on Friday night in their thrilling 4-4 draw with Hull City.