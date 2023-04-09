Leeds United have revealed their accounts for the 2021-22 Premier League season with the club making a record £189m in revenue.

The Whites have released their financial accounts from the period starting August 1, 2021 and to June 30, 2022. Leeds ended last season with an operating loss of £34m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The accounts revealed it cost £3.5m to pay-off Marcelo Bielsa for the remainder of his contract after he was sacked last February and replaced by Jesse Marsch.

It also detailed a £15.5m settlement to RB Leipzig for the transfer of Jean-Kevin Augustin. United signed Augustin on loan from the German club in January 2020 with an obligation to buy if they won promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds won promotion but only after the end of the season was delayed by the Covid-19 lockdown, meaning that they sealed a return to the Premier League after the original deadline to sign Augustin permanently had passed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In November, Leeds said they were “surprised and disappointed” after being ordered to pay Leipzig £18m for Augustin and planned to appeal the decision to Court of Arbitration for Sport.

However, in December they revealed they had reached an ‘amicable resolution’ which has now revealed to have been a £15.5m payment to the Bundesliga club.

In a breakdown by football finance expert Kieran Maguire, it was revealed the Whites TV revenue dropped from £132m to £115m, due to their lower finish in the table as they secured survival on the final day.

Their transfer spending totalled £86m, while their sales were just £1m. These figures do not include the sales of Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad