'What I know' - Javi Gracia on his Leeds United future, Whites reminder and celebration vow

Javi Gracia has provided his thinking on his long term Leeds United future, focusing instead on an important Whites reminder ahead of this afternoon's showdown against Crystal Palace.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 9th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Today's 2pm kick-off at Elland Road will present an eighth Leeds game in charge for Gracia who has already guided the Whites to three victories and ten points out of a last possible 18 in the club's quest for Premier League survival.

Gracia, though, has been keen to serve a reminder about the poor run of results Leeds experienced just a matter of months ago as the boss puts full focus on United's battle for survival instead of questions about his own Whites future.

Gracia was appointed as United's new head coach on a flexible contract following the club's 1-0 loss at Forest in February which proved Jesse Marsch's last game in charge.

HAPPY AND FOCUSED: Leeds United boss Javi Gracia. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.HAPPY AND FOCUSED: Leeds United boss Javi Gracia. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.
HAPPY AND FOCUSED: Leeds United boss Javi Gracia. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.

"The long term for me is the next game," said Gracia, asked about his future. "I don't want to look further, my concern is the next three points. Of course I'm really happy in this club, with these players.

"I think the best thing we can do in this moment is have the same objective, a clear one, to win the next game, to achieve our target and we'll have time after to speak about whatever you want. Who knows.

"What I know and I told you in the beginning of the press conference is how difficult every game is. To speak about getting our target or winning two or three in a row. You remember when I arrived this team were 10 games without a win in a row.

"It happens, you can see the results of other teams, there are many who go a long time without winning. Then we try to put all our energy into the next game. Every game is very important for us. We have to make the same effort coming from a win or a loss. If we get it before then we'll be here, cup of wine, whatever you want but until that moment only the next game please."

