Leeds United are back in action on Sunday when they take on relegation rivals Crystal Palace.

The Whites secured a big boost last time out, defeating Nottingham Forest, and they have a chance to take another big step towards safety with a home win on Sunday. Palace will be thinking the same following a win of their own last time out, making it a particularly fascinating fixture between two teams with plenty to gain, and indeed plenty to lose.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Retegui chase

Interestingly, both Leeds and Palace are being linked with a move for an Italian star ahead of their clash on Sunday.

90min are claiming Mateo Retegui is a target for both clubs as they plan for next season, likely basing their planning on remaining in the top tier for another season, despite the fact they still have work to do. Leeds need more depth up top, and Retegui could could offer that should he be lured away from Boca Juniors this summer.

The 23-year-old is said to be hoping for a move that will give him the opportunity to make Italy’s Euro 2024 squad next year.

Firpo claim

Former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson is tipping Javi Gracia to do away with full-back Junior Firpo this summer.

Firpo has shown signs of improvement recently, but Robinson believes the Spaniard will not be impressed enough by the defender, telling MOT Leeds News: “I can see him leaving in the summer. You don’t need three left-backs because you don’t need three left-backs. He can play anywhere across the back and holding midfield and has played a lot of the season at left-back.