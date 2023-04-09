Leeds United v Crystal Palace: Early team news, predicted line-up and TV details

Javi Gracia’s side took themselves out of the Premier League drop zone and up to 13th with Tuesday night’s 2-1 victory at home to Nottingham Forest but wins for Bournemouth, West Ham United and Wolves on Saturday have sent the Whites back down three spots to fifth-bottom.

Leeds, though, have played one game less than the rest of the bottom six and would take themselves five points clear of the drop zone if beating today’s 14th-placed visitors Crystal Palace who are two positions and one point ahead of them on the same amount of games played.

Upon arrival at Elland Road, our blog will bring you all of the pre-match build-up and confirmed line ups followed by match updates and analysis from LS11 as Gracia’s Whites face Roy Hodgson’s Eagles in today’s 2pm kick-off.

CRUNCH CLASH: Between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Elland Road, above. Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images.

In the meantime, here is the early team news and predicted Leeds XI for another relegation six-pointer which is being broadcast on Sky Sports.

Leeds United team news

Javi Gracia was without injured quartet Tyler Adams (hamstring), Max Wober (hamstring), Adam Forshaw (hip) and Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture) for Tuesday night’s win against Nottingham Forest and the Whites boss reported at Thursday’s pre-match press conference that he would have the same players available to face Palace as he had for the Forest clash.

Willy Gnonto returned from an ankle injury that he sustained during the international break to make the bench against Forest but the Italian teenage forward was an unused substitute.

Predicted Leeds United XI: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Struijk, Firpo; Roca, McKennie; Sinisterra, Harrison, Aaronson, Bamford.

Crystal Palace team news

