The Leeds United man recently bagged his first goals since making the loan move this summer.

Sam Greenwood caught the eye with a typically brilliant free-kick for Preston North End this week and the Leeds United loanee now hopes to ‘kick on’ under new management.

Greenwood earned a second loan move away from Leeds in as many years, opting to spend the campaign at Championship rivals Preston. The attacking midfielder impressed in spells at Middlesbrough last season but not enough for them to activate a permanent option, believed to be worth around £1.5million.

Preston are thought to have a similar option in their loan but Greenwood’s season was thrown into chaos when the man who signed him, Ryan Lowe, left after just one game. He was replaced by former Leeds boss Paul Heckingbottom and the Lilywhites have won two from two since, including a 5-0 Carabao Cup drubbing of League Two Harrogate Town on Tuesday.

Greenwood fulfilled his reputation as a set-piece specialist in North Yorkshire, whipping a trademark free-kick into the top corner from all of 30 yards before slotting home from the penalty spot. And the 22-year-old hopes to extend that performance into a strong season at Deepdale.

"We know these games can be hard sometimes, so the first goal was very important and we got that," Greenwood told The Lancashire Evening Post. "So yeah, I'm happy with the victory and we're into the hat for the next round. I was always on the free-kick! I practice them a lot and it paid off, so I'm happy with my first goal. I think it was a very professional performance and there was some good play at times.

“Obviously, there are some things we can work on as well, but that will come with time I think. The main thing is trying to impress the manager and I have just got to keep going now. I was a bit gutted not to get the hat-trick, but still happy with my first goals for Preston. I think (the new manager) has given everyone a lift.

“We're playing some nice stuff and we've just got to keep going. I just want to get as many assists and goals, and I know I can create chances, so I just need to stick at it. I had a lot of experience at Middlesbrough last season and I think I'm ready to kick on now."

Greenwood would have been forgiven for wondering what his season might look like after Lowe’s departure, which came following the opening-day 2-0 defeat to Sheffield United, but remains hopeful of making a positive impression under Heckingbottom. The former Leeds boss arrived at Deepdale earlier this month with impressive pedigree, having guided Sheffield United to Championship promotion in his most recent job.

Preston host Leeds on December 14 and while Heckingbottom will come up against one of his former clubs, on-loan man Greenwood won’t be eligible.