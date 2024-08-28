Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United stories with a little over 48 hours of the transfer window remaining.

Leeds United have just two days left to conclude any transfer business and it is expected to be a busy 48 hours inside Elland Road. Recruitment chiefs got their second attacker in the form of on-loan Tottenham winger Manor Solomon on Tuesday but remain in the market for at least a couple more. Daniel Farke wants additions in central midfield and at full-back, while another attacking option cannot be ruled out.

Come Saturday morning, eyes will turn to the small matter of actual football and the visit of Hull City to Elland Road. But until that point, focus will be on what the squad might look like come kick-off and how Leeds can improve it further. It's set to be a busy couple of days in West Yorkshire and the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Ajax star eyed

Full-back cover remains a top priority for those in charge of recruitment at Leeds and reports have linked them with interest in Ajax’s Owen Wijndal. AD.NL name the Whites alongside European pair Werder Bremen and Galatasaray in holding an interest in the Dutch left-back.

Wijndal has been unable to assert himself since swapping AZ Alkmaar for Ajax in an £8.4million deal two years ago, spending last season on loan at Belgian outfit Royal Antwerp where he played regularly, including during their Champions League group stage campaign. The 24-year-old is said to be on a list of ‘exiles’ in the Dutch capital by head coach Francesco Farioli.

Farke is thought to want cover at left-back, as shown by loan interest in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Hugo Bueno earlier this summer - he eventually joined Feyenoord. And Leeds could look to capitalise on the impending transfer deadline by picking up an out-of-favour player.

Sallai blow

Leeds remain interested in a surprise move for Roland Sallai but could find it challenging to strike a deal. The Mirror’s David Anderson reports that as things stand, a move for the versatile attacking player is ‘unlikely’ - although there is no detail as to why.

Despite welcoming two attackers in the past week, Farke could go in for a third and Leeds cannot rule anything out so late in the window, but Sallai had always been seen as a somewhat speculative option, given his pedigree. The 27-year-old is into the final year of his SC Freiburg contract but likely to receive offers from top-flight teams across Europe.

A move before Friday is by no means dead in the water, but selling the Championship would always prove a major possible stumbling block when pursuing a fully-fledged international with recent European experience. Leeds will remain on their toes right up until Friday’s deadline, however, with things subject to change rapidly.