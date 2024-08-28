Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola believes Leeds United-linked Philip Billing will stay beyond Friday's transfer deadline.

The YEP understands that any Whites interest in the midfielder would hit a significant stumbling block related to his willingness to drop down into the Championship. Billing is one of a number of midfielders whose names have cropped up in connection with Leeds' hunt for a number 8 this summer. Bids for FC Koln's Dejan Ljubicic and Sheffield United's Gustavo Hamer have been rejected and Leeds remain keen on Fortuna Düsseldorf man Ao Tanaka. The Japan international is a preferred target of Daniel Farke's and could be prised from the Bundesliga 2 outfit for much less than Leeds offered for Hamer.

But Billing, who started strongly in the Premier League last season with 11 straight starts before struggling to regain his place in the team and making most of his appearances as a substitute, is not thought to be keen on a season outside the top flight.

And what's more, Cherries boss Iraola would prefer it if the 28-year-old Dane stayed right where he was. "I see him happy. I don't want to lose Philip Billing,” Iraola said, before tonight's Carabao Cup clash against West Ham. “I think he's a very, very good football player and I don't think [he will go but], I cannot guarantee like with every player, because you never know what's going to happen tomorrow. But no, I think he will stay. My idea at least is that he stays with us. It's true that the other day he couldn't play with back issues. Today, we'll see if he can be involved tomorrow or not. But if he's not, probably for the weekend, he will be ready. I want him to stay. Yes, definitely.”

Leeds have less than three days left to secure the remainder of their transfer business in order to bolster Daniel Farke's squad. He wants a left-back and a central midfielder, at least, before Friday night's deadline. Bournemouth's Max Aarons has been on the list when it comes to full-back options but as of Tuesday night there were question marks over a loan deal. The Whites' interest in Roland Sallai, a Hungarian international who can play almost anywhere in the attack, has not yet ended and club sources are not ruling anything out before the deadline.

One player they were briefly linked with this summer, who spent last season at Elland Road, has now secured himself football elsewhere in the Championship for the 2024/25 campaign. Jaidon Anthony moved to Burnley on loan from Bournemouth on Tuesday in a deal that will become a permanent £10m signing should the Clarets return to the Premier League. Anthony was part of Farke's squad last season but found opportunities hard to come by in a year that was disrupted by personal tragedy and the untimely passing of his mother Donna.

Andoni said the move to Burnley was good for all parties. “Something interesting has appeared for the player, interesting for the club,” he said. “I've said it a lot of times, you know that I love Jaidon, but sometimes, you know, it's deals that are good for everyone that probably they are going to get finished soon.”