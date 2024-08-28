Aarons, Hamer, Sallai - Leeds United's dream starting-XI if transfer rumours are true

Published 28th Aug 2024

Leeds United have just two days left to conclude any business with a busy end to the transfer window expected at Elland Road.

The summer transfer window is coming to a close but anyone hoping for a quiet last few days at Elland Road will be disappointed. Leeds United expect to remain active right up until the Friday evening deadline as recruitment chiefs work to give Daniel Farke the best possible chance at winning promotion come May.

Manor Solomon became first-team signing number five on Tuesday, following Joe Rodon, Joe Rothwell, Jayden Bogle and Largie Ramazani. Leeds still want at least two more and could even be bracing for a last-ditch statement arrival, with known interest in some big names.

Reinforcements in central midfield and at full-back are expected, with the possibility of another attacker if the opportunity presents itself. Farke’s squad could look very different when Hull City arrive at Elland Road on Saturday and the YEP has attempted to draw up a dream starting line-up, should recent rumours prove true.

The undisputed No.1 at Leeds and now vice captain alongside Pascal Struijk.

1. GK: Illan Meslier

Of interest to Leeds and well-liked by Daniel Farke but, as of Tuesday evening, questions had been raised over a loan deal. Not off the cards, however, and would be an excellent addition at full-back.

2. RB: Max Aarons

Was this summer's first signing after making his loan from Tottenham permanent for £10m, and beginning to rediscover form after a shaky start to the season. Undisputed first-choice at right centre-back.

3. CB: Joe Rodon

Undoubtedly ahead of Max Wober in the pecking order and arguably been Leeds' best performer so far this season. Second in command behind captain Ethan Ampadu.

4. CB: Pascal Struijk

Preferred to the more defensively-minded Max Wober with Farke keen on attacking threat from full-back. Has popped up in some unusual positions so far.

5. LB: Junior Firpo

Leeds' new club captain and the heartbeat of Farke's side. Was excellent at Wednesday and will hope to continue improving as a leader.

6. CM: Ethan Ampadu

