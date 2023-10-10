Leeds United loaned out ‘leader’ faces uncertain future amid midfielder update
Leeds United’s next game is away at Norwich City on Saturday 21st October
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds United won 2-1 against Bristol City over the weekend. The Whites returned to winning way against the Robins following their loss to Southampton.
Daniel Farke’s side are now in the play-offs as they head into the international break now. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...
Defender latest
Leeds gave Max Wober the green light to head out the exit door on loan over the summer following their relegation from the Premier League. He ended up joining Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga and has since made seven league appearances for the team that Farke managed last term.
The Whites landed the defender in January from RB Salzburg but he wasn’t able to help them avoid dropping into the Championship. Gladbach’s Sporting Director Nils Schmadtke has had this to say about their chances of signing him permanently in the future, as per Bild: “Everything in its own time. That’s why we signed him. Max is a guy who radiates something. Max enjoys defending and fighting duels. That’s exactly what we need. He is a leader, a leader.”
Former player update
Leeds sold Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City last year in a big-money deal. However, the England international has struggled to make an impact at the Etihad Stadium and is down the pecking order at the moment behind the abundance of options they have in his position.
In this latest update in a report by inews, he is expected to cut ties with Pep Guardiola’s side in January due to his continued lack of minutes. The midfielder isn’t expected to be short of potential suitors. Newcastle United, West Ham, Liverpool and Everton have all been mentioned as possible interested parties, whilst Bayern Munich are said to have shown ‘tentative interest’ in the last window.