Leeds United loaned out ‘leader’ faces uncertain future amid midfielder update

Leeds United’s next game is away at Norwich City on Saturday 21st October

Leeds United won 2-1 against Bristol City over the weekend. The Whites returned to winning way against the Robins following their loss to Southampton.

Daniel Farke’s side are now in the play-offs as they head into the international break now. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Defender latest

Leeds gave Max Wober the green light to head out the exit door on loan over the summer following their relegation from the Premier League. He ended up joining Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga and has since made seven league appearances for the team that Farke managed last term.

The Whites landed the defender in January from RB Salzburg but he wasn’t able to help them avoid dropping into the Championship. Gladbach’s Sporting Director Nils Schmadtke has had this to say about their chances of signing him permanently in the future, as per Bild: “Everything in its own time. That’s why we signed him. Max is a guy who radiates something. Max enjoys defending and fighting duels. That’s exactly what we need. He is a leader, a leader.”

Former player update

Leeds sold Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City last year in a big-money deal. However, the England international has struggled to make an impact at the Etihad Stadium and is down the pecking order at the moment behind the abundance of options they have in his position.