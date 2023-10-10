Jack Harrison has issued Leeds United praise in reflecting on his first two months at Everton as the winger discussed his next aims with a fitness update.

Harrison departed the relegated Whites in August to join Everton on a season-long loan but joined the Toffees still sidelined as he recovered from a hip injury.

The 26-year-old had not featured competitively since starting United's last game in the Premier League last season at home to Tottenham Hotspur but the winger made his Everton debut in the Carabao Cup victory at Everton at the end of last month.

A first Premier League start then presented itself in Saturday's hosting of Bournemouth in which Harrison netted with a spectacular lob which he admitted was up there with the best goals scored in his career.

GRATEFUL: Everton's Leeds United loanee Jack Harrison, above. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

His strike helped the Toffees to a 3-0 victory, after which the Whites loanee reflected on his first two months at Goodison Park with praise for staff at both Leeds and Everton.

"It's been great," said Harrison to evertontv. "I think it's been a tough period with my injury and stuff and everybody was great at Leeds with my rehab.

"Changing over is not always easy and can be a bit difficult at times but the staff here have been brilliant with me in helping me get to the condition that I am now, maybe a little bit before expected really.

"It's a credit to them, credit to the staff at Leeds as well and credit to the coaching staff in providing that opportunity for me.

"It's been something that I have been working really hard for and they have given me that opportunity so I have been really grateful to have had this experience today and I am just hoping to carry it on going forward."

Speaking to Sky Sports, Harrison was asked where his brilliant lob ranked amongst the goals scored in his career and admitted: "It's definitely up there. It's a special moment coming here and scoring my first goal in front of the home crowd, who were incredible. The atmosphere was amazing. I was really happy to get off the mark and hopefully there will be more this season.