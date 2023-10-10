Ex-Leeds United man attracts Champions League interest as ‘keeper reveals Elland Road wish and finance claim
Phillips’ transfer to Manchester City last summer was hailed as the next step of the Wortley-born academy graduate’s top level career, but under Pep Guardiola, opportunities have been limited.
The England international has been repeatedly overlooked by the decorated Spanish coach, unable to oust established defensive midfielder Rodri from his starting place in East Manchester.
In recent weeks, Rodri has been unavailable to Guardiola, who instead has turned to teenager Rico Lewis, Bernardo Silva and central defender John Stones to fill in where the Spain international and Phillips predominantly feature.
Last weekend’s defeat by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium saw Guardiola name Phillips on the bench, while Portuguese attacking midfielder Bernardo started in Rodri’s absence. During the second half, Stones was introduced, but the ex-Leeds man remained seated.
A report in the i claims Newcastle and Everton are among the clubs considering a January switch for Phillips, who was strongly linked with a move away from the Etihad over the summer.
His fortunes appear not to have changed since the closure of the summer transfer window, which could lead him to seek a move for more regular football.
Former England goalkeeper and two-time Premier League winner David Seaman, whose youth career began at boyhood side Leeds, believes Phillips’ best course of action would be to leave City.
“How does Kalvin Phillips feel? Rodri has been out for three games and he’s still not a regular.
“He could be [one who leaves in January] because you need to play.
“He’s been at City for a few years and his game tally is not massive,” the ex-Three Lions stopper said on the ‘Seaman Says’ podcast.
“I wish he still was [a Leeds player],” Seaman added. “But I don’t know whether Leeds could afford him now.”
Phillips has appeared 26 times for Guardiola’s City since signing last summer, but started just five times in all competitions, three of which have come in domestic cup action.
Due to the finances in Phillips’ City contract, a Leeds return is all but ruled out, however a switch to a fellow Premier League side is not out of the question in the coming months.