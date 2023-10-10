Leeds United miss out on host venue status as full stadium list proposed for EURO 2028 in UK and Ireland
Elland Road has not been shortlisted as a proposed venue for the 2028 Euros, which will be held in the UK and Ireland, UEFA confirmed on October 10.
A statement released by UEFA on Tuesday morning read: “Proposed venues include Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, Dublin, Glasgow, Liverpool, London (x2) Manchester and Newcastle.”
The Aviva Stadium, St James’ Park, London Stadium, Wembley Stadium, Villa Park, Old Trafford, Principality Stadium, Hampden Park, Anfield and Casement Park have been earmarked as the ten venues set to host matches at the tournament in five years’ time.
Elland Road has previously held England national team fixtures, such as the pre-2018 World Cup friendly between the Three Lions and Costa Rica.
At the time, Gareth Southgate said: "It’s nice when we have an opportunity to take the team on the road.
“We have a huge following in Yorkshire with large numbers of our members and travelling support coming from that area.
“Having been to Manchester and the North East last time, it’s nice to be able to go to Yorkshire for a different experience for everybody.”
England have played at Elland Road twice prior to the 2-0 win over the Latin American nation in 2018, against Italy in 2002 and Sweden in 1995.
32,000-seater Casement Park in Belfast is the only proposed venue with a smaller capacity than the home of Leeds United.
UEFA’s executive committee announced the UK and Ireland’s successful host bid after Turkey’s withdrawal from the running. They will instead jointly host the 2032 edition of the competition alongside Italy.