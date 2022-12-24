Leeds United loan switch mooted as Newcastle United target France World Cup star

Newcastle United’s search for a new attacking option could have handed Leeds United a boost in their reported attempts to bring striker Chris Wood back to Elland Road.

The New Zealand international had a productive spell with the Whites earlier in his career, scoring 44 goals in 88 appearances before joining Burnley in a reported £15m deal in August 2017. He continued to shine at Turf Moor as Wood scored over a half-century of goals during a four-year stint with the Clarets before he earned a £25m switch to Newcastle last January as the Magpies looked to launch what would become an ultimately successful battle against relegation from the Premier League.

Despite the club record signing of Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak and the return to fitness of England star Callum Wilson, Wood remains a valued option for Magpies manager Eddie Howe, who recently praised the 31-year-old for his attitude and ability following a friendly win against Spanish side Rayo Vallecano.

“He’s been hugely important,” Howe said after Wood scored from the penalty spot in a 2-1 Magpies win. “I think you saw it in the Chelsea game when he came in and I thought he was excellent that day. His tactical understanding is of the highest level, as it was against Rayo Vallecano. His performance during the first half was very, very good. He took his penalty well and I think Chris is probably playing with a lot of confidence at the moment, so I’m very pleased with him.”

Newcastle United striker Chris Wood.

However, with the January transfer window now just a week away from opening, there have been suggestions the Magpies could allow the striker to depart if they can secure another attacking option, with Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram said to be on their radar. Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed a loan move could be in the offing if the Magpies can improve their options in the final third over the next month.