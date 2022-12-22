Leeds United have endured an up-and-down start to their third successive Premier League campaign as they currently sit 15th in the table after picking up four wins in 14 matches. Despite a number of poor results, the Whites have managed to overcome both Chelsea and Liverpool , as well as victories over Bournemouth and Wolves.

While United’s topsy turvy campaign has been down to a mixture of the player’s performances, tactics and a continuing long list of injuries, they have also been on the end of a number of VAR decisions - in both their favour and not. Jesse Marsch kicked off the season with a touchline ban and a £10,000 fine in September when he argued with the match officials after Crysencio Summerville’s penalty appeals were waved away during their defeat to Brentford. However, they also had VAR to thank when they were awarded a penalty for handball against William Saliba in October - though Patrick Bamford went on to miss the resulting penalty and the Whites lost 1-0.