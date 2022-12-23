Guardiola reveals Kalvin Phillips problem ahead of Leeds United trip amid double Man City blow

England international midfielder Phillips was one of 16 City players representing the club at the World Cup and bagged two outings from the bench as the Three Lions progressed to the quarter-finals. Phillips was an unused substitute in the last eight defeat to France but was not in the City matchday squad as Pep Guardiola's side returned to action on Thursday night with a fourth round EFL Cup clash at home to Liverpool.

City progressed to the quarter-finals through a 3-2 victory but Guardiola revealed that Phillips was not fit and that Portugal international centre-back Ruben Dias also has a hamstring injury. Dias was also not involved against Liverpool.

“Kalvin Phillips is not fit," said Guardiola. "He did not arrive in the best condition to train and play. He is not ready. Ruben Dias is injured. Ruben has a hamstring from the last game in the World Cup and he is out.”