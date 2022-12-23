Leeds United will now be putting the final touches on their preparations ahead of their return to Premier League action.

The Whites have played a number of friendlies over recent weeks in a bid to regain match sharpness following the more than month-long World Cup break. Most recently, Jesse Marsch’s men lost to Ligue 1 giants AS Monaco, but there is no shame in losing to a side vying for Europe. Manchester City are up next, in the Premier League, and Pep Guardiola’s men have already sisplayed their sharpness with a Carabao Cup win over Liverpool.

As the build-up to the December 28 clash begins, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Wagner links continue

Leeds continue to be linked with Philadelphia Union star Kai Wagner.

According to The Athletic, the Whites will be prioritising a move for a left-back during the January transfer window, and Wagner is a likely option, given he is very much getable at this stage. As things stand, Wagner has just one more season remaining on his Union deal, out of contract on December 31 of 2023.

That could give Leeds the opportunity they need to get their hands on the left-back.

Top two targets

Meanwhile, according to The Mirror, Leeds have two top targets, and none of them are Wagner.

According to the report, Marsch is eyeing Atletico Madrid frontman Matheus Cunha and Birmingham City starlet George Hall. It’s claimed Cunha would cost £25million and Hall £15million. So far, Birmingham have resisted offers for Hall, hoping to keep hold of him for now.