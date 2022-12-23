Twenty-nine-year-old Spanish defender Llorente has signed a new contract that runs until the summer of 2026. The Spanish international centre-back joined Leeds from La Liga outfit Real Sociedad in September 2020 for a fee of around £18m. The former Real Madrid defender has since made 55 appearances for the Whites, scoring four times. Capped ten times by his country, the centre-back’s previous deal at Leeds expired in June 2024.

A statement from Leeds United read: “All at Leeds United are pleased to have seen Diego commit his future to the club and now look forward to him helping the side in the second half of the season, when the campaign gets back underway on December 28 at home to Manchester City.”

Fellow Whites defender Struijk signed a new deal until the summer of 2027 earlier this week. Struijk signed for the Whites in January 2018 from Dutch giants Ajax where he had progressed through the club's Academy.

NEW DEAL: For Leeds United defender Diego Llorente.