Pundits have been discussing Jesse Marsch’s position as pressure builds on the Leeds United boss.

Leeds have not won since late August, sliding down the table following an initially bright start, and Marsch has been left under serious pressure as a result. It seems the American will get a little time to turn things around, but he is walking a tightrope with Leeds determined to avoid another relegation battle this season.

Changes are not likely after this weekend, with the Whites taking on Liverpool away from home, but Marsch knows he must deliver results sooner rather than later to keep his job.

With that in mind, we have rounded up what pundits have had to say about the situation surrounding the Leeds boss.

Chris Sutton

BBC pundit Chris Sutton recently defended Marsch, saying: “I don’t think Leeds’ poor form is all on Jesse Marsch, and I think it is harsh that the fans have turned on him as quickly as they have done, but they really need a positive result at Anfield.“

Stelling

Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling is surprised Marsch still has his job. He said: “He’s got nine points from 11 games. If you look back at the start of last season, Marcelo Bielsa got 11 points in 11 games and he got the sack. If you look at those available, (Mauricio) Pochettino and Rafa Benitez.”

Carragher

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher discussed Leeds and Marsch in a recent debate about the relegation battle this season.

“I mean you talk about them all being in a relegation fight,” he said. “You certainly look at two of the teams, not just because they are in the bottom three, but there will be questions asked on the back of the weekend results.

“Jesse Marsch looks like he is under pressure from the Leeds fans. Wolves, it’s interesting, they obviously went for Mick Beale at QPR and it hasn’t happened. They have put Steve Davis in charge until 2023.

“It’s interesting the dynamic of other teams changing, getting a decent result and what exactly goes into the heads of the Wolves board then. Would that create panic because you are looking at what other clubs are doing with their managers?”

Tim Sherwood

Speaking on Sky Sports News, former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood criticised Marsch over his touchline style.

“Jesse Marsch would wind me up. Just looking at him. Sometimes I look at him and I think if I am in the other dugout, then I am ‘grrr’,” he claimed. “I don’t know why. It’s nothing to do with that (being American). He’s over the top. It’s bravado – I don’t think he’s playing to the cameras, I think he’s very clever.