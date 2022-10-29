Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch insists he has the strength to power through the tough times and the criticism as the Whites look to reignite their season. Marsch led Leeds to Premier League survival last season but has come under increasing pressure this term thanks to a torrid eight-game winless run, which includes six defeats.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of facing Liverpool, Marsch spoke about the criticism he has faced in recent months but insists that the majority has been 'fair' and that he believes internally there is a great deal of belief still at the club.

"You guys have been fair, I think when the team has done well, you've tried to support me and say why you think I've helped the team do well, and when the team has not done as well, I think your criticisms have been fair," Marsch told the YEP.

"And that's as a manager, I think in the end, or as a person in this business all that's all you're really looking for is to be treated fairly. The criticism comes with failure, right? I'm very much aware of that and I'm okay with it.