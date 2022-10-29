Leeds United are back in action on Saturday afternoon when they take on Liverpool on Merseyside.

The Whites are in poor form currently, now more than two months without a win, and Jesse Marsch is now under serious pressure with his side in the drop zone. Leeds may not have too much hope of ending Liverpool’s long unbeaten home record, but fans - and indeed the board - will want to at least see signs of encouragement at Anfield.

Injury concerns may not help, but ahead of the game, we have turned attention to the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Gakpo latest

Leeds’ Cody Gakpo transfer hopes appear to be getting slimmer by the day as the PSV Eindhoven star continues to impress.

Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Friday, claiming the ‘situation has changed’ and he has now provided a further update, outlining Leeds’ chances of landing the winger in the winter transfer window.

“Cody Gakpo is doing fantastic with PSV. His transfer situation has now changed: Leeds and Southampton wanted to bid again for January but that kind of move looks unlikely,” Romano tweeted. “Top European clubs are interested in signing Gakpo in 2023.”

The likes of Arsenal and Manchester United have also been linked with Gakpo, a player Leeds tried to sign in the summer.

Raphinha ‘concern’

Leeds may have dodged a bullet by offloading Raphinha in the summer. The Brazilian joined Barcelona on a big money deal, rejected a Chelsea move to make the switch to Camp Nou.

But according to Sport via SportWitness, Barcelona have become ‘concerned’ about the player’s ‘attitude’. Raphina has just one assist in 14 games for Barcelona, and it seems some are not happy with how he is approaching things behind the scenes.

