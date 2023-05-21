Leeds United-linked boss in ‘frame’ for European job amid loanee update

Leeds United are back in Premier League action on Sunday afternoon away at West Ham. The Whites drew 2-2 at home to Newcastle United last time out.

Sam Allardyce’s side would rise out of the relegation zone if they were to win at the London Stadium. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...

Manager latest

Leeds-linked Jon Dahl Tomassson, who is currently manager of Championship side Blackburn Rovers, will be in the ‘frame’ for the Feyenoord job if Arne Slot goes to Tottenham Hotspur, according to The Sun. The 46-year-old moved to Ewood Park last year from Malmo and his side just missed out the play-offs earlier this month.

The Whites have a ‘growing interest’ in the former Newcastle United striker ahead of the summer, as detailed in a report by Football Insider. Allardyce’s contract with the Yorkshire club is only until the end of the season and a managerial decision will need to be made depending on what league they find themselves in next term.

Play-off heroics

Leeds midfielder Alfie McCalmont has helped Carlisle United reach the League Two play-off final. The 23-year-old, who is a Northern Ireland international with four caps under his belt so far in his career, played on Saturday afternoon as the Cumbrians beat Bradford City 3-1 in their semi-final second leg to book a place at Wembley where they will face Stockport County for a place in League One.