Bookies cast new verdict on Leeds United predicted finish and survival chance as equation changes following Everton blow

The equation has completely changed in Leeds United’s bid for Premier League survival and the bookies have cast a fresh verdict on the club’s survival chance and predicted finish.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 20th May 2023, 19:51 BST

Leeds approached the weekend with their top-flight destiny out of their own hands in sitting third-bottom and a point behind fourth-bottom Everton with just two games left. It meant that even six points from United’s last two games would not have been enough for survival in the event of relegation rivals Everton and Nottingham Forest ending the campaign with maximum hauls.

Everton, though, dropped two points in Saturday afternoon’s clash at Wolves which ended in a 1-1 draw and only after a 99th-minute equaliser from Toffees defender Yerry Mina in response to Hwang Hee-Chan’s opener. Fifth-bottom Forest then ensured their top-flight survival with a 1-0 win at home to Arsenal in Saturday’s teatime game which also handed Manchester City the title.

Leeds, though, now know that six points from their final two games of the season at West Ham on Sunday and at home to Tottenham Hotspur next weekend would keep them up, regardless of how sole remaining relegation rivals Everton and second-bottom Leicester City fare.

Saturday’s results have led to a change in betting market for relegation and this is how the bookies now rate the Elland Road club’s survival prospects in their latest range of predicted finishing positions based on the up to date odds.

