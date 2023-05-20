Enormous Leeds United boost in survival bid as equation totally changes despite dramatic twist
The picture has completely changed in Leeds United’s bid for Premier League safety despite an incredibly dramatic late twist and boost for a relegation rival.
Leeds began the weekend with their survival bid out of their own hands in sitting third-bottom, one point behind fourth-bottom Everton with just two games left. It meant that even two wins from United’s last two games would still have meant relegation if rivals Everton and Nottingham Forest both finished the season with six-point hauls.
Everton, though, dropped two points as Saturday’s clash at Wolves ended in a 1-1 draw although it was looking even worse for the Toffees who only equalised in the 99th minute through Yerry Mina in response to the Wolves opener from Hwang Hee-Chan.
Nevertheless, the draw has still put United’s fate back in their own hands ahead of their last two games of the campaign as Sam Allardyce’s side are now two points behind Everton but with a game in hand.
Two wins from United’s final two games at West Ham United on Sunday and at home to Tottenham Hotspur next weekend will now definitely keep Leeds in the division, even without factoring in how fifth-bottom Nottingham Forest fare in Saturday evening’s hosting of second-placed Arsenal.
Forest are three points ahead of Leeds but with a worse goal difference by six goals. Forest visit Crystal Palace on the final day whilst Everton host Bournemouth. Saturday’s draw for Everton also means that Leeds cannot be relegated on Sunday, even with a defeat at West Ham, and that their bid for survival will definitely go to the final day. Leicester City, who are one point behind the Whites in second-bottom, visit Newcastle United on Monday night before hosting West Ham on the final day.