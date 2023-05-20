Enormous Leeds United boost in survival bid as equation totally changes despite dramatic twist

Leeds began the weekend with their survival bid out of their own hands in sitting third-bottom, one point behind fourth-bottom Everton with just two games left. It meant that even two wins from United’s last two games would still have meant relegation if rivals Everton and Nottingham Forest both finished the season with six-point hauls.

Everton, though, dropped two points as Saturday’s clash at Wolves ended in a 1-1 draw although it was looking even worse for the Toffees who only equalised in the 99th minute through Yerry Mina in response to the Wolves opener from Hwang Hee-Chan.

Nevertheless, the draw has still put United’s fate back in their own hands ahead of their last two games of the campaign as Sam Allardyce’s side are now two points behind Everton but with a game in hand.

FAVOUR: From Wolves and boss Julen Lopetegui, above. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

Two wins from United’s final two games at West Ham United on Sunday and at home to Tottenham Hotspur next weekend will now definitely keep Leeds in the division, even without factoring in how fifth-bottom Nottingham Forest fare in Saturday evening’s hosting of second-placed Arsenal.