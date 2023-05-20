Fifth-bottom Nottingham Forest began the weekend three points clear of the drop zone but Steve Cooper’s side kicked six points clear of the bottom three with Saturday evening’s 1-0 win at home to Arsenal which also handed Manchester City the title.

Forest now cannot be caught by any of Everton, Leicester City or already relegated Southampton meaning they are safe, even though Leeds could yet overhaul them. That would only be possible if Leeds ended the season with a full six-point haul from Sunday’s clash at West Ham United and next Sunday’s season finale at home to Tottenham Hotspur in the event of Forest also losing their final game at Crystal Palace.