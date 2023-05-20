Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Massive relief for Leeds United's rivals as huge development changes Premier League landscape

The battle to avoid Southampton in being demoted to the Championship is now a three-runner race following a massive boost for Leeds United’s relegation rivals.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 20th May 2023, 19:32 BST- 1 min read

Fifth-bottom Nottingham Forest began the weekend three points clear of the drop zone but Steve Cooper’s side kicked six points clear of the bottom three with Saturday evening’s 1-0 win at home to Arsenal which also handed Manchester City the title.

Forest now cannot be caught by any of Everton, Leicester City or already relegated Southampton meaning they are safe, even though Leeds could yet overhaul them. That would only be possible if Leeds ended the season with a full six-point haul from Sunday’s clash at West Ham United and next Sunday’s season finale at home to Tottenham Hotspur in the event of Forest also losing their final game at Crystal Palace.

West Ham are also now safe meaning the battle to avoid filling the final two relegation spots rests between Everton, Leeds and second-bottom Leicester City.

SAFE: Nottingham Forest as Renan Lodi salutes the City Ground crowd. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.SAFE: Nottingham Forest as Renan Lodi salutes the City Ground crowd. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.
