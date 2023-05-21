Sam Allardyce on blame for Leeds United playing catch-up with history and changes warning

Relegation-threatened Leeds are heading for today’s penultimate game of the season at West Ham still sat in the division’s drop zone on 31 points from their 36 games of the Premier League campaign so far.

Just two of those games have come under new boss Allardyce who was presented with an almighty first test at Saturday’s newly-crowned champions Manchester City who recorded a 2-1 victory at the Etihad.

Leeds then bagged their first point under their experienced new manager through last weekend’s 2-2 draw at home to Newcastle United but Allardyce admits that his side should have left with the full three-point haul and that the blame only lies at United’s own door.

RETURN: Of Leeds United boss Sam Allardyce, above, to West Ham, pictured ahead of the Premier League clash between the Irons and Arsenal at the Boleyn Ground, Upton Park of December 2014. Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images.

Asked where he expected to be at this point, Allardyce reasoned: “I expected, having watched what we did last Saturday, to be on 33 instead of 31. We’ve only got ourselves to blame, there wasn’t a bad referee decision or VAR which I’d detest if someone takes it away from us. It’s our fault, we just have to put that right and cut the simple errors out on Sunday to try and get a performance like we did against Newcastle, and win.”

Allardyce’s side have had a full week to prepare for today’s contest at the London Stadium against a Hammers outfit who only arrived back in the country late on Thursday night following their latest European exertions.

Thursday’s 1-0 win against AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands booked West Ham’s place in the Europa Conference League final and Allardyce has issued a warning about any possible Irons ‘hangover’ as he gets set to face his former side.

“I think it’s a great day for West Ham,” said Allardyce of Thursday’s celebrations for the Hammers. "I had four great years there myself. To see them reach a European final, it’s been a long time since that happened and made up for them having a disappointing season in the Premier League.

"They wouldn’t expect to be where they are. Going down to the London Stadium, we have to have a focus on what we're doing, not what they are doing. Will they be tired? Will they change the side? Have the lads had a few drinks? It might make them better! It might make them better, more relaxed, who knows. We can only concentrate on us trying to play our best, whatever team they pick we have to be at our best to win.”

West Ham will face Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final on June 7, by which time Leeds will finally know in which division they will be playing next term. Allardyce has a stellar record in keeping clubs up but admits that means no guarantees this time around.

Asked about the special days he has had in sealing survival, Allardyce reasoned: "The players who got into this situation before - Crystal Palace, we beat Arsenal 3-0 and Hull 4-0, Everton, we beat them 3-0 in the last but one game at Sunderland, Bolton second year in, we beat Boro at home 2-1 to stay up, Blackburn we beat Spurs 2-1 at home and we only had Chelsea to play in last game of the season.

"We’ve managed to hold the nerve of those teams in that era of my time. But that doesn’t mean to say I can get these players to do exactly the same as they did. Hopefully I can use my experience to get them over the line. I’ve been here before so I know what I know and what it feels like.”

In a strong reminder about the importance of getting his changes from the bench right, Allardyce added: “I'm calm enough to give the players hopefully the right direction and calm enough hopefully to make the right decisions on the day. Because I think five substitutes will be a key element for me and the staff to make at the right time.