Leeds United-linked attacker in ‘negotiations’ with another club as update emerges

Leeds United are 15th in the Premier League table and are only two points above the drop zone. They currently have a break from the action as the World Cup takes centre stage.

Jesse Marsch’s side have the chance to sign some players in the January transfer window. Here is a look at some of the latest news coming out of the club...

Competition in striker pursuit

Burnley have reportedly joined the race to sign in-demand Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres. That’s according to The Sun, who claim the Clarets are ‘set’ to move for the Sweden international in January. Leeds have been linked with him over recent times along with other top flight clubs.

Wolves take step ahead

Wolves are in ‘negotiations’ with Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano on Twitter (see tweet below). He is another who is reportedly on the Whites’ radar ahead of the January transfer window but is wanted elsewhere. Romano adds there are other Premier League sides keen on him.

Loan update

Defender Charlie Cresswell, who is on loan from Leeds at Millwall, played over the weekend for the Lions as they lost 3-0 away at Sunderland. That was the only game in the Championship on Saturday as the rest of the teams return this week.

