Leeds United in ‘race’ to sign Atletico Madrid forward as player attracts interest.

Leeds United return to Premier League action later this month. Their first match back is against current champions Manchester City at home on 28th December.

The Whites are currently sat in 15th in the table and are a couple of points above the bottom three. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the club...

Striker eyed?

Leeds are said to be in the ‘race’ to land Atletico Madrid attacker Matheus Cunha along with Wolves and Aston Villa, according to journalist Matteo Moretto on Twitter. The Brazil international, who is 23-years-old, has struggled to make an impact in Spain since moving to La Liga last year. He has also played for Sion, RB Leipzig and Hertha Berlin in the past.

More right-back interest

Right-back Cody Drameh is reportedly attracting more transfer interest ahead of the January window. As per a report by TEAMtalk, he is now being eyed by Championship pair Middlesbrough and Norwich City. He spent time in the second tier last term with Cardiff City to gain experience.

World Cup latest

Former Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips helped England beat Senegal at the World Cup yesterday to reach the quarter-final in Qatar. He came off the bench for the Three Lions as they won 3-0.

